Live Radio
Home » World News » Somali police say 32…

Somali police say 32 people died in an attack on a beach hotel. Al-Shabab claimed responsibility.

The Associated Press

August 3, 2024, 5:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Police in Somalia said Saturday that 32 people died and 63 others were wounded in an attack on a beach hotel in the capital, Mogadishu, the previous evening.

Police spokesperson Maj. Abdifatah Adan Hassa, told journalists that one soldier was killed in the attack and that the rest were civilians.

Another soldier was also wounded in the attack, Hassan said. Witnesses reported an explosion followed by gunfire.

Al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate, al-Shabab, said through its radio that its fighters carried out the attack.

Lido Beach, a popular area in Mogadishu, is bustling on Friday nights as Somalis enjoy their weekend.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up