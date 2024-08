PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earns her 10th career Olympic medal, her seventh gold, by winning the women’s vault final…

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles earns her 10th career Olympic medal, her seventh gold, by winning the women’s vault final for a second time.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.