DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolves parliament, clearing way for new elections after longtime PM resigns.

Listen now to WTOP News

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolves parliament, clearing way for new elections after longtime PM resigns.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.