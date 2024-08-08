Police in Kenya fire tear gas at protesters as new Cabinet ministers are sworn in

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police on Thursday fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi calling for the president’s resignation…

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan police on Thursday fired tear gas at protesters in Nairobi calling for the president’s resignation as a new Cabinet was being sworn in, the latest in the deadly turmoil that has gripped the East African nation over the summer.

Protests in Kenya first erupted in June, with initial calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing increased taxes amid high cost of living. Antigovernment protesters stormed the parliament on June 25, drawing police fire after legislators voted to pass the bill.

More than 50 people have died since the demonstrations began, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

On Thursday, businesses in the city were closed and public transport vehicles remained out of the central business district. Police also set up roadblocks on major roads to Nairobi. President William Ruto’s office, where the new ministers were sworn in, also remained cordoned off.

Police said 174 protesters were arrested Thursday and that protest organizers did not notify them of their intention to demonstrate.

“We ensured adequate deployment of security personnel and cautioned members of the public to avoid crowded areas that were likely to turn riotous,” Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli said.

The protests were organized by activists upset with Ruto even after he dismissed almost all of his ministers and added opposition members to what he called a “broad-based” government.

However, other major urban centers, including the lakeside city of Kisumu — an opposition stronghold that has previously witnessed protests — remained calm with some residents telling reporters they were not protesting because the opposition members had been incorporated into the new Cabinet.

Civil society groups, along with the Law Society of Kenya, called in a joint statement for the upholding of human rights during demonstrations and urged police to refrain from deploying nonuniformed officers and using unmarked vehicles.

“We reiterate constitutional protection of all persons to peaceably and unarmed to protest, picket and to present petitions to the authorities,” the statement said.

Nicole Awuori, said she was demanding for justice for those killed during previous protests.

“I am protesting for the people who have missed out on so many opportunities because of broken systems,” she said.

Another protester, Emmanuel, who used only one name because he feared for his safety, said he would keep rallying until the president resigns.

“We are here to force him to leave office and go home,” Emmanuel said.

Police surrounded the home of Jimi Wanjigi, a prominent businessman with political aspirations who has also been calling for Ruto’s resignation.

Police chief Masengeli said tear-gas cannisters and phones were recovered from a vehicle at Wanjigi’s home.

Ruto on Wednesday condemned the protests and urged Kenyans to stay away from them, saying those who want change can vote him out of office in the 2027 elections.

Activists who had planned an “8/8 Liberation March” on Thursday said the day before that demonstrators would treat nonuniformed police officers as criminals.

“We shall march for our rights,” activist Kasmuel Mcoure said.

After the bill was passed in June, Ruto declined to sign the legislation and sent it back to parliament, saying he had “heard Kenyans who wanted nothing to do with the bill” but warned there would be revenue and expenditure consequences.

Protests continued with calls for Ruto’s resignation over bad governance, corruption, the incompetence of his Cabinet and lack of accountability. Ruto then dismissed all but one Cabinet minister but the protests continued.

