Olympics closing ceremony latest: Paris Games close at Stade de France

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The 2024 Olympics closed Sunday with an elaborate closing ceremony at the Stade de France just…

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The 2024 Olympics closed Sunday with an elaborate closing ceremony at the Stade de France just north of Paris.

It’s not a closing ceremony without one last fireworks display

Fireworks are going off atop the stadium to give the Paris Olympics a grand finale. And now Yseult hits her finale. And that’s a wrap on the 2024 Olympics.

‘My Way’ was adapted from a French song

Yseult, a French R&B singer, performed ‘Comme d’habitude,’ the song famously adapted into ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra.

Yseult sends us out with ‘My Way’

The lights dimmed once more as singer Yseult serenaded the stadium singing Frank Sinatra’s classic “My Way.”

Dupont hands over French flag to Paralympian

Antoine Dupont, the French rugby star and one of the two flag bearers for France during the closing ceremony, passed the French flag to Nantenin Keita, a Paralympic track and field runner. This handover symbolizes the transition from the Olympics to the Paralympics.

JUST IN: The Olympic flame goes out in Paris, officially ending the 2024 Games as Los Angeles takes over for 2028

Many fans have already headed for the exits

Streams of people are now leaving — so many that a bridge leading away the stadium is shaking.

Meanwhile in Paris…

In an abrupt transition from the party on-screen in LA back to the floor in Stade de France, the Olympic torch was carefully brought on stage by Léon Merchand as athletes rushed back toward the center of the stadium.

Fans have greeted him with chants of “Léon! Léon!”

Snoop Dogg has the mic

Although he was in Paris for the duration of the 2024 Games, Snoop Dogg is performing his iconic “Drop it Like It’s Hot” from LA on the big screen. He’s from Long Beach, California.

And now Dr. Dre is on the stage with him.

From RHCP to Billie Eilish

The vibe is now set to classic Americana.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers performed along on a beach on LA’s famous coastline. Palm trees are gently swaying in the background, the sun is shining bright. It’s all eyes ahead to 2028.

And now Billie Eilish is performing.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are rocking in Venice — and in France

Fans in the Stade de France are being treated to a performance from the Red Hot Chili Peppers playing “Can’t Stop” on the beach in Los Angeles.

Even though it’s only appearing on the jumbotrons, members of the audience are dancing and cheering

Red Hot Chili Peppers are playing, and now we’re in LA

The show has left Paris and is now in Los Angeles, with Michael Johnson grabbing the flag and running through the streets.

Some details on Tom Cruise’s Olympic stunt

The black wire cables above the stadium have revealed their purpose: to safely bring Tom Cruise from the heavens to the stadium floor. In true Hollywood fashion, the actor, rocking a black leather jacket, descended from the roof of the stadium to grab hold of the Olympic flag. A motorcycle waited for him on the stadium floor and he rode out.

Tom Cruise has the Olympic flag

No stunt man needed: It was Tom Cruise doing it himself, landing and being greeted by athletes, some taking selfies and one even kissing him on the cheek.

He ran on stage and took the Olympic flag from Biles, and now he’s off.

Tom Cruise is here and atop the stadium

Tom Cruise is rappelling down from the roof of the stadium to the field.

Simone Biles holds the Olympic flag while H.E.R. performs

LA mayor Karen Bass gave the Olympic flag to Simone Biles to hold as H.E.R. sang the U.S. national anthem.

The Olympic flag is LA-bound

From the City of Love to the The City of Dreams and Hollywood: The Olympic flag is officially being handed over to the next host city. Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games in 2028.

Biles is there — and in a walking boot

Simone Biles is wearing a boot on her left foot while walking with L.A. mayor Karen Bass.

We’ve hit the 2 1/2-hour mark, and a preview of LA 2028 is up next

Some athletes rose from laying on the floor as speeches came to a close. The closing ceremony is now at the two-and-a-half-hour mark and the stadium is on its feet for the Olympic Anthem.

Bach calls for ‘culture of peace’

IOC President Thomas Bach calls to carry a “culture of peace” after the Olympic Games. It comes amid soaring global tensions, some which has permeated the Games.

Ukrainians and Palestinians have used the Games to raise attention to their causes. Afghan women have used them to call for freedom amid a clampdown by the Taliban. Meanwhile, Israel’s team has faced jeering and threats as it grows more isolated on a global stage.

While leaders often call for the Olympics to be apolitical, a gathering of countries across the world has been anything but.

What’s up with all the Olympic marriage proposals?

Several athletes offered up or received and accepted marriage proposals during the Olympic Games.

French runner Alice Finot proposed to her boyfriend with an Olympic pin after her steeplechase race.

“Since he hadn’t done it yet, I thought maybe it was up to me,” she said.

China badminton player Huang Ya Qiong celebrated with gold and diamonds after her boyfriend proposed to her following her win.

Video screens are helping translate Estanguet’s speech — including in sign language

Along with subtitles in English and French, the speech is being shown in sign language on video screens for any deaf or hard-of-hearing fans in the stadium.

Closing ceremony reflects on Coubertin’s legacy

The legacy of Pierre de Coubertin, the founder of the modern Olympics, was front and center.

The ceremony referenced Coubertin’s 1894 speech at the International Congress for the revival of the Olympic Games, in which he articulated his vision for the Olympics as “international competitions, true championships of the world,” aiming to unite diverse nations through “friendly struggles of sport.”

Coubertin envisioned the modern Games as a continuation of the ancient Greek Olympiads, emphasizing the importance of a “sacred truce” during the Games to promote peace. He believed that the loyal observance of the rules would open athletes’ souls to “mutual respect,” which he saw as the foundation for maintaining peace between nations.

However, Coubertin’s legacy is complicated by his exclusionary views, particularly his opposition to women’s participation in the Games. His reputation is further questioned due to a letter he wrote to Adolf Hitler, in which he praised the Nazi leader and the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

‘You made us feel alive’

Estanguet changed to English to speak to the Olympians, saying, “To you, dear athletes, what can I say. We knew you would be brilliant. But you were magic. … You made us happy. You made us feel alive.”

He added they had “the most marriage proposals ever” during the Olympic Games.

‘Paris became a party’

Big cheers rose in the stadium when Paris Olympics organizing chief Tony Estanguet hailed multi-medal-winning swimmer Léon Marchand and other French Olympic champions — and a whale that breached during a surfing competition in Tahiti, for its own Olympic moment.

‘’Paris became a party and France lifted up,’’ during these Olympics, he said.

Two female mayors are about to have a moment

When the Olympic flag is passed to Los Angeles during the opening ceremony, it will mark the first time in Olympic history the exchange will be between two women.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is expected to give the flag to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The flag was to be lowered by members of the French Army as the Olympic Anthem is played by the Maîtrise de Fontainebleau and the Orchestre Divertimento. Bass is scheduled to fly the flag home to California on Monday on a LA 2028-branded Delta flight. She was to be accompanied by several athletes.

The Olympic Refugee Team is represented on stage

The Olympic Refugee Team once again gets highlighted in the closing ceremony. The biggest team since it was created for the 2016 Rio Games, the 37 athletes have stood as a symbol of hope for refugees everywhere. Cameroonian boxer Cindy Ngamba, the first person on the team to ever medal, stands on stage during speeches with top athletes.

‘We got Léon Marchand’

“We wanted excitement, we got passion,” Estanguet said, as the crowd gave a round of applause. “We wanted to be inspired, we got Léon Marchand.”

More athletes are headed out

Tony Estanguet’s speech is happening entirely in French here in the stadium. More athletes are heading to the exits. Thomas Bach is up next.

And now we get 15 minutes of speeches

It’s almost time for the speeches by Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 committee, and Thomas Bach, president of the IOC. Estanguet is a three-time gold medalist in canoeing. Bach is an Olympic champion in fencing. A podium is being set up in the middle of the stage.

Some Olympians are heading out

Some of the athletes began to leave the stadium giving a final waive to the crowd. Others started playing with the confetti on the ground, picking it up in their hands and throwing it in the air, LeBron James style.

Thomas Mars crowd surfs — maybe on real surfers

Lead singer Thomas Mars is leaning into it, jumping into the crowd, slapping hands and now throwing his jacket in the air as confetti falls.

The athletes are back in place — and still jamming

A big group of American athletes are jumping up and down next to the stage as Phoenix jams out. They’re enjoying the concert from up close.

Ezra Koenig joins the stage

Shazam is getting a workout in here. Phoenix is now playing “Tonight” with Ezra Koenig joining on stage.

Angele, Justice, Kavinsky… but no Daft Punk

Angele performed a cover of Nightcall from Kavinsky, a classic of the French electro music. Justice earlier, Kavinsky now. The French touch is on display tonight. Only group missing? Daft Punk!

Meanwhile, Stade de France is definitely rocking

Most of the athletes have cleared the stage as the band rocks on. The stadium has been transformed into a giant concert, with fog machines, laser beams and all.

Security is still trying to get the Olympians off the stage

Security and a crew of volunteers were still trying to clear the stage of athletes as Angele walked towards Phoenix, which is now starting its third song.

Overmatched security is trying to corral the Olympians

Security officials are walking up the platform to the stage, trying to usher athletes away. They’re not much of a match — there are at least a hundred athletes still swarming around the band.

Olympians are jamming up close to ‘Listomania’

First the crowd-surfing French, now this. Hundreds if not thousands of the Olympians have gone rogue and are enjoying Phoenix up close on the stage.

Athletes aren’t supposed to be up there with Phoenix

Athletes are taking selfies while huddled together on stage, even after being warned by an announcer to get off.

The athletes are standing in the wrong place

Athletes are rushing toward the stage. Some are climbing up onto the platform.

An announcement rings out in the stadium warning athletes to “please don’t stand on the stage” in English and French.

They don’t seem to be leaving the stage.

‘Golden Voyager,’ Paris fashion star in closing ceremony

The closing ceremony showcased the Golden Voyager — and Paris’ dominance in global fashion — with a character brought to life by Arthur Cadre and dressed in a stunning golden, alien-like costume designed by Kevin Germanier, a rising star and it-designer on the Paris Fashion Week scene.

Germanier, known for his innovative and sustainable designs, added a unique flair to the ceremony with his use of upcycled materials.

Set against a dark, mysterious landscape, the Golden Voyager’s journey featured dramatic lighting and an epic score. The character’s quest culminated in a powerful encounter with the goddess Nike and concluded with a levitation sequence, accompanied by the Hymn to Apollo. This historic hymn was performed by Alain Roche, suspended in the air and dressed in another of Germanier’s distinctive costumes made from recycled VHS tape reels.

The ceremony, directed by Thomas Jolly, was a celebration of the Olympic spirit, diversity, and solidarity.

The rings are up, and off go the fireworks

The rings are now interlocked to make the Olympic logo, hanging in the middle of the stadium as fireworks go off all around them and fly into the sky.

The Olympians are still on the floor

Meanwhile, Olympic athletes are still in the stadium, enjoying the show up close. Many are filming with their phones. Some even sat on the black floor, right where the purple track of the Stade de France should be.

What’s happening with the rings at the closing ceremony?

The acrobats on stage are “excavating the Olympic rings” — helping reconstruct the iconic symbol of the Games as they are raised above the stage in dramatic fashion — bringing to life the revival of the Olympics in 1894.

The five rings are getting closer together …

… in true, dramatic, French fashion. They’re getting there, but this is not the 100-meter dash.

The Paris fire brigade’s acrobats are out there

Among acrobats in the closing ceremony are members of the gymnastic team of the Paris fire brigade. Fighting fires is their main job but they also train as gymnasts to demonstrate firefighters’ acrobatic prowess at cultural events, like this one.

Love has been in the air these Games

Speaking of rings, there were a handful of engagements at the Paris Olympics, including Huang Ya Qiong getting proposed to by fellow Chinese badminton player Li Yuchen after she won mixed doubles gold.

The story behind the Olympic rings

The Olympic rings, one of the most iconic symbols in the world and seen across the Olympics closing ceremony — were created by Pierre de Coubertin, the controversial founder of the modern Games.

He introduced the design in 1913, and the rings were first presented to the public at the Olympic Congress in Paris in 1914, marking the 20th anniversary of the Olympic Movement.

Coubertin designed the rings to represent the unity of the world’s five major regions — Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania — that were united under the Olympic ideals of peace and friendly competition. The colors of the rings — blue, yellow, black, green, and red — along with the white background were selected because every national flag in the world at that time contained at least one of these colors, making the symbol universally inclusive. The interlocking rings symbolize the coming together of athletes from around the globe in a spirit of mutual respect and unity.

What could happen with those five rings?

The acrobats are climbing on five rings situated around the stage. Wonder what five rings will turn into?

The closing ceremony has become a bit of a French “Cirque du Soleil” act

Dozens of dancers are on stage as music plays and the rest of the stadium is mostly dark.

From the Mediterranean Sea to the Louvre

The Voyager planted the Greek flag in the center of the stage, somewhere in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, where Greece should be.

A giant version of the Victory of Samothrace statue in the Louvre Museum came out from under the stage.

Here’s what to know about the ‘Golden Voyager’

The audience is being transported through space and time to another universe — the “Golden Voyager” — an extraterrestrial character, in Jolly’s imagination — has descended into the stadium — in a nod to the Voyager Golden Record, which “contained an identity card of humanity. Images, sounds, measurements, a complete human instruction manual for an extraterrestrial civilization.”

The record was made in France and sent into space in 1977 with the Voyager spacecraft.

Believe or not, this is a nod to Ancient Greece

Some of the characters from the opening ceremony are back, including one bringing up the Greek flag. Fans are being asked to stand for the national anthem of Greece, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

A golden voyager joins the show

A character dressed in gold is rappelling from the top of the stadium — part of Thomas Jolly’s artistic flare. The lights are all shining as the mysterious golden voyager gets closer to the stage.

The golden voyager is now doing an interpretive dance in the middle of the stage, surrounded by smoke. It’s hard to see through the fog from the second level of the stadium.

Live theater is an influence for this show

The artistic vision of tonight’s closing ceremony is, in part, to treat the stadium like a live theater. Thomas Jolly, the artistic and stage director of the Paris Games, relied on his background as a theatre and opera director.

Time for a light show

The lights are going down. The orchestra is tuning in. A light show is going on on the roof of the Stade de France.

Athletes are getting comfortable on the floor

Some of the athletes have started taking seats on the floor of the stadium. The two-and-a-half-hour long ceremony is not yet at its halfway point.

The party takes a pause for ceremony

At the moment, this feels more ceremonial than festive. Some polite cheers for Olympic volunteers and new members of the IOC athletes commission. Could use some more Justice music.

Stade de France is ready for some drama

The lights have gone out and the smoke machines are on at Stade de France.

Sifan Hassan accepts gold in a hijab

Hassan, wearing a hijab, stepped onto the platform to accept gold at the closing ceremony in a country that does not allow its own athletes to wear the headscarf.

The hijab ban in France became an issue for the Games’ opening ceremony, after French sprinter Sounkamba Sylla said she was initially not allowed to participate because she wears hijab. In the end, she wore a cap to cover her hair, after reaching an agreement with the French Olympic Committee.

The Olympic marathon course was open to the public

A video of highlights from the Marathon Pour Tous is being shown at the closing ceremony. The race on Saturday night was open to the public and run on the same course as the one used by the Olympic athletes. There were 20,024 participants registered for each race (42.195km and 10km).

The women’s marathon medals are the last awarded at the Paris Games

For the first time, the women’s marathon concluded the Olympics. The medals for that event were unprecedentedly presented at the closing ceremony as a commemoration of the the first ever full parity Olympic Games.

Sifan Hassan gets her gold

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands (gold), Tigst Assefa of Ethiopa (silver) and Hellen Obiri of Kenya are getting their medals on a platform surrounded by the rest of the athletes. They are truly center stage.

Colombia is here to party

Among the most rowdy of delegations is Colombia, which walked out to the stadium wearing massive striped Colombian sombreros and bright yellow jerseys. In pure Colombian fashion, they formed a dance circle and had to be herded back into place by volunteers.

A few screens have gone out in the stadium

The four massive screens in the stadium went dark momentarily as the athletes continued circling the stage. This was the first technical glitch of the evening.

Three of the large screens are still not showing images from the scene on the ground.

Medals or not, everyone sings along to ‘We Are the Champions’

Time for a break from the French music. Queen’s “We are the Champions” is on now absolutely blaring. No need for lyrics for this one, folks.

It’s a dance party now

The closing ceremony has turned into a sing-along to “Freed from Desire” by Gala — with fans and athletes jumping up and down as lyrics to the song are shown on video screens.

An 80,000 fan sing-a-long

A medley of crowd-pleasing French songs is played loudly over the loudspeakers, with the lyrics displayed on the stadium’s giant screens. “Emmenez-Moi” by French icon Charles Aznavour, then “Au Champs-Élysées” by Joe Dassin. The crowd sings along.

Crowd surfing at the closing ceremony

One thing that was not possible on boats: one of France’s athletes was crowd surfing. Maybe a new Olympic sport for LA?

More than 10,000 athletes competed in these Games

The athletes are taking in the world’s spotlight on them one last time. Over 19 days of competition, more than 10,000 athletes competed in 32 sports in over 35 venues across France and Tahiti.

Many of the athletes in attendance tonight are sporting their medals around their necks. They’ll be leaving the Games with a piece of Paris — each medal contains 18 grams of iron from the Eiffel Tower itself.

It’s not the Seine, but it’s a festive atmosphere

“Ladies and gentlemen, the athletes!” drew a big cheer from the more than 70,000 fans who have packed the stands.

Justice is the soundtrack for the athletes’ parade

From “D.A.N.C.E.” to “We Are Your Friends” and “Civilization,” many songs by French DJ duo Justice are being played in the stadium. Justice have previously worked with Victor Le Masne, who is the musical director for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Olympic Games.

The Americans have arrived

The U.S. is here wearing Ralph Lauren jackets with the American flag on the back. The U.S. tied China for the most gold medals with 40 and had the most overall, 126.

Fans were thrilled to see Khelif

Big cheers rose up from the Nations Park fan zone in Paris when Khelif appeared on the screens.

Khelif appears with the rest of Algeria’s team

Gold medal-winning boxer Imane Khelif is here with Algeria’s delegation, though she’s not holding the flag.

The Japanese are fans of the Olympic mascot, apparently

Athletes are still pouring in from tunnels on either side of the stadium. Some are wearing their medals. A couple from Japan have hats of the Olympic mascot, Phryge.

It looks hot on the Stade de France floor

Thousands of athletes and staff from the 205 delegations continue to stream onto the floor of the stadium. Some are using portable hand fans to cool off under the bright lights. Temperatures in Paris reached 90 ° F on Sunday.

Some athletes went traditional for closing ceremony outfits

Some athletes, like those representing the delegations from Afghanistan, Cameroon and Benin, among others, wore traditional clothing from their home countries. Others donned track suits or official uniforms.

Katie Ledecky says she’d ‘love to swim in 2028’

Katie Ledecky, mic’d up by NBC, said as she carried the American flag into the closing ceremony that “I’d love to swim in 2028, I think swimming in front of a home crowd would be incredible. I am going to take it one year at a time.”

Ledecky says this is her first Olympics she stayed the second week after swimming concluded and was able to attend other events, including multiple basketball games. “I’ve gotten to meet so many athletes from so many different sports. I’ve just been cheering my head off.”

Khelif was supposed to carry Algeria’s flag

Boxer Imane Khelif was expected to carry Algeria’s flag, but instead, gold medal-winning gymnast Kaylia Nemour and bronze-winning track star Djamel Sedjati are holding it — not Khelif. It’s unclear why the change was made.

Ledecky, Mead carry U.S. flag

Katie Ledecky is leaving the Paris Games with gold medals in the women’s 800-meter freestyle and 1,500-meter freestyle, which increased her career haul to nine Olympic golds. She is carrying the U.S. flag with rower Nick Mead, who helped the U.S. win its first Olympic gold medal in the men’s four class since 1960.

United States flag bearer’s Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead walk into the stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Some of the biggest Olympics stars are now on the floor

Flag bearers are entering the stadium. Katie Ledecky and Imane Khelif are among them.

Flagbearers arrive on the pitch during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Stade de France looks ready for serious theatrics

There’s been a lot of speculation over some of the theatrics expected for Paris 2024’s Hollywood ending. Cable wires hung across the opening of the stadium and at least 15 large speakers were stationed on the floor in a large oval surrounding the elevated stage.

Léon Marchand carries the Olympic flame

French swimmer Léon Marchand, wearing a black suit and tie, walks around the Olympic cauldron.

He picked up a lantern carrying the Olympic flame. At the same time, the Stade de France was roaring as Marchand was shown on the giant screens. Marchand was perhaps the most celebrated athlete at the Paris 2024 Olympics with 4 gold medals and 1 bronze medal.

Zaho de Sagazan belts ‘Sous le ciel de Paris’

The show is under way. French singer Zaho de Sagazan is singing the famous French song “Sous le ciel de Paris” in the Jardin des Tuileries, next to the Olympic cauldron, in the heart of Paris.

“The Last Supper” opening ceremony scenes were left out of a video montage

The video montage from the opening ceremony showed boats, cyclists and more. But it omitted the scenes with drag performers and others that were criticized for perceived references to “The Last Supper.”

The closing ceremony is underway

Whistles and chants of “Allez!” are the soundtrack at Stade de France, and a few sections of fans did the wave. It has been popular at this Olympics.

Video highlights of the opening ceremony are being shown on video screens, a reminder of the dazzling show on the Seine from July 26..

Macron, Bach enter Stade de France

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron arrived in the Stade de France as fans cheered.

They were joined by Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, IOC chief Thomas Bach, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet and five-time Olympic Champion Martin Fourcade, who passed on the Olympic torch to kick off the 2024 Games.

Security clears the way for performers

Security has lined the perimeter around the stage, and musicians with their instruments are walking out onto the field. A few minutes from getting this show underway.

Fans have started a slow clap with a couple of minutes before show time.

Paris “waves” goodbye

The crowd is doing the wave 10 minutes ahead of the closing ceremony.

Who’s performing at the closing ceremony?

H.E.R., the five-time Grammy winner, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the closing ceremony.

Other performances remain a mystery. Organizers said “the participation of world-renowned singers will complete the picture,” but didn’t elaborate on who those singers could be.

They added: “Part of the show will take place in the air, while the giant sets, costumes and spectacular lighting effects will take spectators on a journey through time, both past and future.”

Sunset in Paris has been a special moment during these Olympics

The sun is setting on the Paris Olympics for the last time. By day, Paris shines. But at night, it sparkles.

And perhaps rarely so noticeably as during these past two and a half weeks.

Exhibit 1: the Eiffel Tower, of course. As the sun sets each night, the lights come on, enhancing the beauty of the iron latticework. But the “ooh” moment at beach volleyball, played in an epically photogenic stadium under the tower, would come at 10 p.m., when the music would stop and announcers would ask the crowd to turn to the Eiffel (were they looking anywhere else?) and light their phones.

Exhibit 2: The gleaming orb that seemed to float in the night sky above the Tuileries gardens – the Olympic cauldron, a 7-meter (23-feet) diameter ring of fire (not a real flame) supported by a giant air balloon.

Large crowds formed each night in the gardens and in the neighboring courtyard of the Louvre museum — also stunningly floodlit — and wait for the launch, sometimes watching groups of breakers dance.

A wave of gasps rose up from an appreciative crowd of not just tourists, but also hardened Parisians, awed by the nightly light show in their hometown.

No rain for the closing ceremony

The rain that soaked athletes and observers at the opening ceremony is a distant memory. It’s sunny and warm at 85 degrees Fahrenheit (30 Celsius). Sunset in Saint-Denis is 9:12 p.m. — 10 minutes or so into the show.

Workers are still finishing the stage at Stade de France

With less than 30 minutes left before the closing ceremony, workers are still on hands and knees finishing the stage in the middle of the stadium. The stands are roughly half full, with more than 70,000 fans expected to be in attendance.

A helicopter is circling overhead. Officials have said security is a priority as the Olympics reach the finish line.

U.S. wins women’s basketball, ties China for most gold medals

The U.S. beat host France in the women’s basketball final, the final event of the 2024 Paris Olympics, tying China for the most gold medals.

The Americans beating France 67-66 a much-tighter-than-expected game made it 40 golds and and 126 total medals. China won 91 overall, Britain 65 and France 64.

A man was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower, prompting an evacuation hours before closing ceremony

French police have evacuated the area around the Eiffel Tower after a man was seen climbing the Paris landmark hours before the Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.

The shirtless man was seen scaling the 330-meter (1,083-foot) tall tower in the afternoon. It’s unclear where he began his ascent, but he was spotted just above the Olympic rings adorning the second section of the monument, just above the first viewing deck.

Police escorted visitors away from the area around 3 p.m. Some visitors who were briefly locked on the second floor were allowed to exit around 30 minutes later.

The Eiffel Tower was a centerpiece of the opening ceremony, with Celine Dion serenading the city from one of its viewing areas. The Tower is not expected to be part of the closing ceremony, which was set to begin at Stade de France in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis at 9 p.m.

▶ Read more about the incident

Paris Olympics Memorable Moments: Simone Biles was the star but the spotlight reached many faces

All eyes were on Simone Biles as she won four medals, but the spotlight was bright enough to highlight new names, new faces and some unlikely new stars. The Paris Games will be remembered for breathtaking venues, unprecedented accessibility and Snoop Dogg taking a starring role in NBC’s record-smashing coverage.

Paris introduced the world to “The Pommel Horse Guy” and “The Real John Wick” and a meme-making performance by an Australian professor in the Olympic debut of breaking.

French swimmer Léon Marchand delivered in his home Olympics with a Michael Phelps-like performance, winning five medals, four of them gold. Ilona Maher angled for a shot on reality TV show “Love Island” after leading the United States to a heart-stopping late victory that gave the U.S. its first ever a medal, a bronze, in rugby sevens.

The United States won the medal count — 121 of them headed into Sunday’s final day of competition, 37 of them gold — and the Americans again prevailed in men’s basketball and women’s soccer.

▶ Read more about some of the top moments of the Paris Olympics.

What to expect from the Paris Olympics closing ceremony

The ceremony will feature traditional highlights, including the athletes’ parade and the handover of the Olympic flag to the organizers of the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

H.E.R., the five-time Grammy winner, is expected to sing the U.S. national anthem live at the Stade de France as part of the handover. There will be a medal presentation ceremony — for the women’s marathon from earlier in the day.

The Stade de France is more traditional setting after the Seine River was used for the audacious opening ceremony, but don’t expect it to be dull. It features the same artistic director — Thomas Jolly.

Organizers said in a recent statement that it will include “over a hundred performers, acrobats, dancers and circus artists.”

The action is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. CEST (3 p.m. EDT), and is expected to last until 11:15 p.m. CEST (5:15 p.m. EDT). It will air on NBC and the Peacock app.

▶ Read the AP’s guide to watching the closing ceremony

