HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported profit of $21.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The tanker company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

