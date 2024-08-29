Live Radio
Home » World News » Nordic American Tankers: Q2…

Nordic American Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2024, 6:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HAMILTON HM12, Bermuda (AP) — Nordic American Tankers Ltd. (NAT) on Thursday reported profit of $21.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm12, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The tanker company posted revenue of $66.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAT

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up