Mexican authorities arrest a policeman in the border state of Sonora in the killing of American man

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico’s border state of Sonora said Wednesday they have arrested a local police officer in the killing of American man in July.

The Sonora state prosecutors’ office identified the victim only by his given names, Kevin Ray.

The office said the man had fired a weapon at a relative of the city police officer at a nightclub in the coastal city of Guaymas, Sonora, killing him. The American fled the scene and the officer pursued and killed him, prosecutors said.

The officer was arrested and now faces homicide charges. Officials identified him only as José Guadalupe, withholding his family names.

The U.S. Embassy did not immediately answer queries about the American’s name and hometown.

