Kenya will reintroduce some tax proposals that sparked deadly protests

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s new finance minister says some of the proposed taxes that led to weeks of deadly protests earlier this year will be reintroduced through a tax amendment bill as the country struggles to find revenue to pay off debts to lenders including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and China.

The announcement by John Mbadi in a local television interview broadcast Sunday has already drawn criticism from some Kenyans whose anger over the rising cost of living had led demonstrators to storm Parliament and pressure President William Ruto to drop a contentious finance bill and fire most of his Cabinet.

But now some of the proposals in that unpopular finance bill are back. Mbadi said the tax amendment bill will include dozens of measures including a tax on goods considered not environmentally friendly.

“This country is not a dumping place,” he said.

Critics had said the tax would increase the cost of goods like sanitary towels and diapers.

Already, the youth-led protest movement has responded to the minister’s remarks, saying demonstrations across Kenya will continue. More than 50 people have died since the protests started in mid-June, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, amid accusations of police brutality.

An opposition lawmaker, Robert Mbui, on Monday told a local television station that the plan to reintroduce certain proposals was a “mistake” and accused the new minister of “double speak” after saying earlier this month he had no plans to increase taxes.

Kenya’s president had defended the new taxes and warned there would be consequences after withdrawing the previous bill. The IMF, which supports an economic reform program in Kenya, earlier suggested some of the controversial tax changes.

“We are confident that we will be able to find a balanced path forward,” the IMF said after the finance bill was withdrawn.

Protesters also have called for the president’s resignation, but Ruto said he would not do it.

