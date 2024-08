SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Islamic State group claims responsibility for knife attack in Solingen, Germany, according to its Amaq news…

Listen now to WTOP News

SOLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Islamic State group claims responsibility for knife attack in Solingen, Germany, according to its Amaq news site.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.