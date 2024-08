BONN, Germany (AP) — Earth’s 13-month streak of record global heat comes to an end in July as El Nino…

BONN, Germany (AP) — Earth’s 13-month streak of record global heat comes to an end in July as El Nino ebbs, European climate agency says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.