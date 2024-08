PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Divers searching sunken superyacht wreckage have found at least two bodies, according to Sicily civil protection…

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — Divers searching sunken superyacht wreckage have found at least two bodies, according to Sicily civil protection chief.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.