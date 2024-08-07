Canadian police arrest man after he allegedly makes threats against prime minister online

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have arrested a man after he allegedly made threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau online.…

Police say the man made violent threats against Trudeau, the police and security personnel who might attempt to interfere with his plans in an online video. RCMP made the arrest with help from the York Regional Police in Ontario.

Dawid Zalewski, 33, of no fixed address, is facing two counts of uttering threats.

“Threats to our national security can come in many forms and Canada is not immune,” the RCMP said in a press release Wednesday.

“We are aware of the heightened security environment for public officials and the danger this presents for all Canadians. Our No. 1 priority has been, and will always be, the safety and security of Canadians.”

The arrest comes weeks after two Alberta men were charged after they allegedly directed death threats at the prime minister.

RCMP said in July that the men posted threats to kill Trudeau and other politicians on X and YouTube.

