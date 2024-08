SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will restrict entry to some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to U.S. and Canada, justice ministry says.

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will restrict entry to some foreign nationals, aiming to curb migration to U.S. and Canada, justice ministry says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.