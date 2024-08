TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Blinken says Israel has accepted U.S.-backed bridging proposal for a cease-fire, calls on Hamas to…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Blinken says Israel has accepted U.S.-backed bridging proposal for a cease-fire, calls on Hamas to do the same.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.