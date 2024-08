PARIS (AP) — Alice D’Amato of Italy wins gold on Olympic balance beam, Simone Biles stumbles and comes up short…

PARIS (AP) — Alice D’Amato of Italy wins gold on Olympic balance beam, Simone Biles stumbles and comes up short of an 11th medal.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.