After Olympics, Turkey’s Erdogan seeks unity with Pope Francis against acts that mock sacred values

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday about the “immoral display” at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics and called for a unified stance against acts that ridicule sacred values, according to a statement from Erdogan’s office.

The Turkish leader told the pontiff in a telephone call that “human dignity was being trampled on, religious and moral values were being mocked, offending Muslims as much as the Christian world,” the statement said.

In an unprecedented display of inclusivity, drag queens took center stage at the ceremony last week, showcasing the vibrant and influential role of the French LGBTQ+ community.

But the ceremony also attracted criticism over a tableau reminiscent of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.” The scene featured drag queens and other performers in a configuration reminiscent of Jesus Christ and his apostles.

Erdogan, who has adopted a staunch anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric in recent years, conveyed to the pope the necessity “to raise our voices together and take a common stance against these,” according to the statement.

The Turkish leader, whose ruling party has roots in the country’s Islamic movement, often labels the LGBTQ+ community as “deviant” and a danger to traditional family values.

Pride marches in Turkey have been banned since 2015.

