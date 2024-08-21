Former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley calls for more international support for Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday called for more international…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, on Wednesday called for more international backing for Taiwan and a coordinated pushback against China’s claims over the self-ruled democracy.

“The United States should elevate Taiwan on the world stage. You should no longer be silenced in global affairs,” Haley told an audience at Ketagalan Forum, a Taipei conference focused on security issues in the Asia-Pacific.

She called for Taiwan to become a full member of the U.N. even though it’s being blocked by China from representation in international bodies. Beijing claims Taiwan as its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. China also prohibits countries it has international relations with from having formal ties with Taipei.

While the U.S. doesn’t formally recognize Taiwan, it is the island’s strongest backer and arms provider.

Haley, who served at the U.N. under former President Donald Trump’s administration, ran a yearlong presidential campaign as a tough-on-China candidate before dropping out of the race in March. She has endorsed Trump in the November elections.

At the Taipei forum, she called on the U.S. and its Western allies to rally around Taiwan and “relentlessly push” for the island’s global acceptance.

“If we take the necessary steps now, China will think twice before starting a war,” she said.

Yoshihiko Noda, Japan’s former prime minister who also addressed the forum, echoed Haley’s calls for greater representation for Taiwan in international organizations. He decried Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization and said he was determined to push for its participation as an observer, which China opposes.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te earlier accused China of economic coercion and military intimidation.

“China intends to change the rules-based international order,” Lai said in a speech opening the forum. “That is why democratic countries must come together and take concrete action. Only by working together can we inhibit the expansion of authoritarianism.”

Lai said China’s military exercises in the Taiwan Strait as well as joint sea and air drills with Russia in the South China Sea, Western Pacific and Sea of Japan were intended to intimidate its neighbors.

On Tuesday, Taiwan’s military launched surface-to-air missiles as part of live-fire drills in response to growing military pressure from China.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.