Welsh leader Vaughan Gething says he will resign over campaign donation scandal

The Associated Press

July 16, 2024, 6:41 AM

LONDON (AP) — The leader of Wales’ government, First Minister Vaughan Gething, said Tuesday he will resign amid a campaign donation scandal.

Gething said that “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.”

The announcement came after four members of Gething’s semiautonomous government quit, demanding he resign.

Gething was chosen to lead the Welsh Labour Party in March but has faced criticism for accepting 200,000 pounds ($255,000) in donations from a recycling company whose owner had been found guilty of environmental offenses and breaching health and safety regulations.

