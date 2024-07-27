Ukraine shows off culture to Olympics fans and looks for wartime support with clubhouse

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris — its first during any…

PARIS (AP) — Ukraine opened a hospitality house Saturday at the 2024 Olympics in Paris — its first during any Games — that will bring concerts from the country’s most beloved artists and a tasting of traditional cuisine in a bid to promote local culture and raise awareness about the war with Russia.

The house was dubbed Volia Space, after “a unique Ukrainian word that means both will and freedom at once,” according to a description on the official site. That slogan reflects Ukraine’s existential fight against slowly advancing Russian troops in the east.

About 100 members of the public were invited to the official opening, shouting “Viva la France” and “Glory to Ukraine” in a show of support.

Ukraine’s sports minister, Matvii Bidnyi, called the facility “the headquarters of Ukraine in Paris during the Olympic Games” as many Ukrainian and foreign officials are expected to participate in public talks and give statements.

Fans also can come hungry: The traditional Ukrainian soup borsch, declared an “intangible cultural heritage” by UNESCO, will be served. The house is one of 15 festive national team clubhouses in Parc de la Villette, amounting to a mini-World’s Fair on the edge of Paris.

The opening of Ukraine’s house started with its national anthem and a minute of silence for its fallen soldiers, a tradition for opening events widely spread in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials thanked French government.

“We are going to celebrate your culture that someone is trying to destroy,” said France’s sports minister, Amelie Oudea-Castera, referring to Russia. “Here you will be safe, you will be happy and celebrated.”

She also used the occasion to vow support for Ukraine and its athletes.

“I ask you not to forget about Ukraine,” Bidnyi said. “This unprovoked war brings loses and death every day.”

Besides concerts and other events, the house will screen documentaries aimed at helping global audiences resonate with Ukraine’s experience enduring the yearslong war, including the Oscar-winning “ 20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline.”

