UK police officer suspended after video appears to show a man being kicked in head

LONDON (AP) — A British police officer was suspended from all duties Thursday after a video was posted on social media that appeared to show an officer kicking and stamping on the head of a man lying on the floor of a terminal at Manchester Airport.

Greater Manchester Police said the incident occurred while police were called to break up a fight at the airport’s Terminal Two on Tuesday. Three officers were assaulted, with one suffering a broken nose, it said.

“We understand the deep concerns that have been widely raised with us, and will continue to meet and discuss these feelings with Greater Manchester residents and elected representatives, whilst this independent investigation takes place,” police said in a statement.

The incident came amid rising distrust of police in Britain following allegations of excessive force used against ethnic minorities and scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder. An independent investigation commissioned by the government recently found that London’s Metropolitan Police Service was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynistic.

The Manchester officer was suspended after crowds gathered outside a police station to protest police violence. Police said the demonstration concluded “without incident.’’

Asked about the video, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “I’ve seen it myself. I understand that concern.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham appealed for calm and met with Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is responsible for law and order issues in the U.K.

Burnham told the BBC there were “issues for both sides in the situation,” but added, “That said, here’s where I want to be really clear: It is right that the officer has been suspended.”

This story corrects that the incident occurred on Tuesday, not Wednesday.

