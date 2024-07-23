Taiwan’s air force cancels drills as typhoon approaches. Naval and land exercises to continue

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday,…

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — An approaching typhoon prompted the cancellation of air force drills off Taiwan’s east coast on Tuesday, although naval and land exercises were set to continue in other parts of the self-governing island democracy, which China threatens to invade.

The Air Force 5th Tactical Mixed Wing announced the cancellation, citing adverse weather conditions.

According to the Central Weather Bureau, Typhoon Gaemi was heading westward toward the island with sustained winds of 144 kilometers (about 90 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 180 kph (110 mph). Ferries and some domestic flights were canceled Tuesday, Taiwan’s Central News Agency said.

Military spokesperson Sun Li-fang said the annual Han Kuang military exercises are on track to continue with adjustments to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment, although some sea and air exercises would be altered due to the weather.

This year’s drills follow the election of Lai Cheng-te as president, who continues the Democratic Progressive Party’s near-decade in power. The party rejects Beijing’s demands it recognizes Taiwan as a Chinese territory.

Taiwan’s military has long relied on support from the United States, but has in recent years reinvigorated its domestic arms industry, producing submarines and training aircraft that complement upgraded weapon systems purchased from abroad.

Taipei and the surrounding regions also held a regularly scheduled air raid drill Tuesday afternoon, with sirens sounding, vehicles parking and pedestrians clearing the streets to enter buildings and metro stations as they would in the event of an air attack from China or a natural disaster.

Troops were also deployed to the port of Tamsui, a key entryway to Taipei’s river system which a motor boat from China entered last month. The boat apparently went undetected by radar and other security systems in what was seen as a test of Taiwan’s capacity to respond to covert missions by the Chinese military.

