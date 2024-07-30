Live Radio
The Taliban disavows some Afghan diplomatic missions abroad and rejects their consular services

The Associated Press

July 30, 2024, 3:56 AM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban on Tuesday disavowed many Afghan diplomatic missions overseas, saying consular services provided by them are invalid and that people in these countries need to approach Taliban-controlled embassies and consulates instead. It’s the latest attempt by the Taliban to seize control over diplomatic missions staffed by the former Western-backed administration.

