KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of Nepal’s largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, has been named the country’s new…

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — The leader of Nepal’s largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, has been named the country’s new prime minister.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.