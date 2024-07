PARIS (AP) — Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec light Olympic cauldron after secrecy over who would get the honor of…

PARIS (AP) — Teddy Riner and Marie-José Pérec light Olympic cauldron after secrecy over who would get the honor of final torch bearer.

