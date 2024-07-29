Live Radio
Home » World News » Simone Biles to compete…

Simone Biles to compete on all four events at Olympic team finals despite calf injury

The Associated Press

July 29, 2024, 11:16 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — A calf injury isn’t going to slow down Simone Biles.

The American gymnastics star is in the lineup for all four events during Tuesday night’s Olympic team finals.

Biles tweaked her left calf while warming up for floor exercise during qualifying on Sunday. She retreated briefly to have the calf taped but then returned and posted the top scores on floor and vault on her way to topping the all-around.

Last week, U.S. team leaders had considered holding Biles out of the uneven bars in team finals to give her a small break during the Games. Instead, Biles will be part of every event during the finals, when three gymnasts compete and all three scores count.

The Americans are heavily favored to win gold after finishing runner-up to Russia in Tokyo three years ago.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports | World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up