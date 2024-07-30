One Extraordinary Olympic Photo: David J. Phillip captures swimming from the bottom of the pool

Paris (AP) — David J. Phillip takes a closer look at his underwater AP photo of swimming. Why this photo?…

Paris (AP) — David J. Phillip takes a closer look at his underwater AP photo of swimming.

Why this photo?

The goggles worn by Tomoru Honda, of Japan, pop out as he comes to the surface for his first butterfly stroke during the men’s 200-meter heat.

How I made this photo

The photograph was taken with a Sony A1 camera & 16-35mm lens inside an underwater housing placed at the bottom of the swimming pool.

Why this photo works

This photo works because the small bit of color surrounded by splashing water captures your eye and makes his face standout.

___

For more extraordinary AP photography, click here. For AP’s full coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, click here.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.