TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Netanyahu warns Hezbollah ‘will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Netanyahu warns Hezbollah ‘will pay a heavy price for this attack, one that it has not paid so far,’ his office says.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.