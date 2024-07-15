Trump Rally Attack: WATCH: Biden delivers Oval Office address | Congress seeks answers from Secret Service | 57-year-old died 'a literal hero' | Melania Trump speaks out | Classmate describes shooter
Nepal’s new prime minister has taken the oath of office at a ceremony in Kathmandu

July 15, 2024, 2:45 AM

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s newly appointed prime minister took the oath of office Monday at a ceremony in Kathmandu.

The leader of the Nepal’s largest communist party, Khadga Prasad Oli, was named prime minister on Sunday following the collapse of a previous coalition government.

This is his fourth time serving as prime minister of the Himalayan nation.

Two deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers appointed by him also took the oath of office. He is expected to further expand the Cabinet including members from the coalition partner parties.

Oli, 72, will be leading a coalition government made up of his Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) and the Nepali Congress party, the two largest parties in Nepal.

The last government headed by Pushpa Kamal Dahal collapsed on Friday after Oli’s party, which had been a part of the coalition, withdrew its support to join the new partnership.

Oli will have to seek vote of confidence in parliament to continue in office within a month. The two parties in the new alliance have more than half the members in parliament required to prove their majority.

