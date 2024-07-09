NATO Summit in DC: Road closures | Traveling around the White House | What to expect | Nearby businesses react
Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index logs another record high close as world markets rally

The Associated Press

July 9, 2024, 2:21 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index logged a record high close on Tuesday, gaining 2% to 41,580.17.

The Nikkei 225 index also hit a record high last week, propelled skyward by strong buying enthusiasm and gains on Wall Street.

Both foreign and domestic investors have piled into the Japanese market in recent months even as the economy has slowed. Part of the attraction is the weakness of the Japanese yen, which is trading at 34-year lows against the dollar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

