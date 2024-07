TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli media say 9 killed in strike from Lebanon, in what would be deadliest attack…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli media say 9 killed in strike from Lebanon, in what would be deadliest attack since start of Hezbollah fighting.

