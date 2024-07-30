Here’s what to know about what’s next for Olympic triathlon in wake of Seine River water quality

PARIS (AP) — The biggest opponent to the swim portion of the triathlon held in the Seine River: E. coli.…

PARIS (AP) — The biggest opponent to the swim portion of the triathlon held in the Seine River: E. coli.

Bacteria levels in the famed waterway have left organizers of the Paris Games scrambling toward backup plans and even tweaks to the competition in order to make sure they can stage the races. The risky levels of E. coli have already led to swim training to be canceled and on Tuesday the men’s competition being pushed back.

Officials remain hopeful the swimming portion of the race will be able to go forward in the long-polluted river Wednesday — or in the coming days. The women’s competition also is scheduled for Wednesday, but both will only happen if water tests show safe levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the river.

Another potential hiccup: A forecast of rain beginning Tuesday night and running through Thursday could complicate efforts to reschedule the events. Rain generally causes bacteria levels in the Seine to rise.

If the river isn’t safe for swimming, that portion of the race could potentially be scrapped and only the cycling and running parts would be staged to determine the medal winners.

How big is swimming in the triathlon competition?

There are three triathlon races that will be held at the Paris Games — the men’s and women’s competitions, along with a mixed relay. In the triathlon world, the order of events is swimming, biking and running primarily out of safety concerns. The Olympic triathlon distance for the men and women is slightly less than a mile (1.5 kilometers) for the swim, 25 miles (40 kilometers) for cycling and then a 6.2-mile (10K) run.

It’s been part of the Olympic program since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

“Pretty crazy to be here after dreaming of it for so long,” said 27-year-old U.S. triathlete Seth Rider, who took up the sport when he was 6 years old.

What can the athletes do during the delays?

Like everyone, triathletes are just waiting on the water-quality reports to come back favorable. In the meantime, they still need to train.

There are plenty of places to run, of course, even through the busy side streets around the Arrondissements of Paris. High-speed cycling has places, too. But to train for an open-water swim, one option could be the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium in the greater Paris region.

Or, possibly even a hotel pool. But of course that would mean lots and lots and lots of laps to get in the work they need.

Could the swimming location change?

The women’s and men’s marathon swimming events are set for Aug. 8 and Aug. 9. For those competitions, backup plans could include relocating, if needed, to the Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium. It already hosts rowing and canoeing competitions and can accommodate up to 15,000 spectators.

That said, it’s not easy to just pick up and move the triathlon. One part is predicated on another.

After the swim, racers go through a transition area to get to their bikes. After cycling, another transition to prepare for the run. The routes are already set up for cycling and running.

If no swimming leg, then what?

Should the river not clear up, the swimming part could always be nixed and the race feature only cycling and running. That was the case last year at the European Championships when the format was switched to a “duathlon” because of water-quality issues.

Asked if that might be unfair to triathletes who excel in the water, World Triathlon president Marisol Casado responded: “It’s just another situation of the competition.”

___

AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.