Government urges Bangladesh’s universities to close after 6 die in protests

The Associated Press

July 17, 2024, 3:01 AM

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh urged all universities to close on Wednesday, after at least six people died in violent protests over the allocation of government jobs.

Some universities quickly moved to comply, but others, including Dhaka University at the center of the protests, were still deciding how to respond.

The country’s universities are run autonomously and the request from the University Grants Commission did not have legal force.

World News
