Live Radio
Home » World News » Federal agents seize $4.6…

Federal agents seize $4.6 million worth of cocaine off boat near Puerto Rico

The Associated Press

July 12, 2024, 1:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities said Friday that they seized $4.6 million worth of cocaine and arrested two U.S. citizens aboard a boat in waters near Puerto Rico.

The boat was carrying more than 500 pounds (230 kilograms) of cocaine and was intercepted Thursday near Desecheo Island, located just west of the U.S. territory, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The arrests come after federal and local authorities said they caught a man trying to smuggle more than 350 pounds (158 kilograms) of cocaine on Tuesday through the island of Culebra, located east of Puerto Rico.

The U.S. territory is considered a transit point for drugs heading to the U.S. mainland and other countries.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

World News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up