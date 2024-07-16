Extortion gang linked to soccer violence in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say suspected members of a gang charged with extortion, bombings, arson attacks and…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say suspected members of a gang charged with extortion, bombings, arson attacks and multiple assaults have been linked to soccer-related violence in Athens.

Maj. Gen. Fotis Douitsis, head of the police’s criminal investigations in greater Athens, said Tuesday that 17 suspected members of the gang were arrested in raids across the capital on Sunday.

Police seized automatic weapons, hand guns, hand grenades, swords, knives, brass knuckles and 248,090 euros ($270,000) in cash.

“What is alarming is that members of the criminal organization participated in (violent) incidents involving soccer fans,” Douitsis said, without giving further details.

Greek authorities launched a crackdown on sports-related violence after a police officer was shot with a flare and fatally injured in December during a fan riot in Athens. Top-flight soccer stadiums were closed for two months for a security overhaul.

Police said the gang targeted mostly bars, restaurants and gas stations for extortion payments, and carried out bombings, arson attacks and beatings.

Charges against the suspected members include membership of a criminal organization, extortion, drug trafficking, forgery and multiple criminal offenses.

A court date has not yet been set for the suspects to present their defense. ___

