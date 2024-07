STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European lawmakers re-elect Ursula von der Leyen to a second 5-year term as president of the…

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — European lawmakers re-elect Ursula von der Leyen to a second 5-year term as president of the European Commission.

