Chinese police say 8 people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians in the city of Changsha

The Associated Press

July 27, 2024, 8:13 AM

BEIJING (AP) — Eight people died after a vehicle hit pedestrians early Saturday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, police said.

A statement from the Kaifu branch of the Changsha Public Security Bureau did not give a cause or any more details but said that a 55-year-old male suspect had been detained.

Five other people were injured, two seriously, in the incident, which happened shortly after midnight, the statement said.

