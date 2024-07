Brazil’s Lula urges Venezuela’s Maduro to respect vote results, is ‘frightened’ by talk of bloodbath

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Monday his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro should respect…

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Monday his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro should respect the results of the elections scheduled for Sunday, and said he was “frightened” by Maduro’s reference to a possible post-election bloodbath.

The veteran leader will send a top diplomat to neighboring Venezuela as an observer of the vote.

“Maduro knows that the only chance for Venezuela to return to normality is to have an electoral process that is respected by everyone,” Lula told reporters at the presidential residence in Brasilia. “He has to respect the democratic process.”

Maduro has governed Venezuela since 2013, taking over after the death of predecessor and mentor Hugo Chávez. The 61-year-old has won elections that his adversaries deemed not to be free and fair. His 2018 reelection was widely considered a sham, as major opposition parties and candidates were banned from participating.

His main adversary will be Edmundo González, a former diplomat chosen by the opposition coalition to replace the fiery leader María Corina Machado on the ballot.

“If Maduro wants to contribute for growth to return to Venezuela, for people who left Venezuela to come back and to establish a state of economic growth, he needs to respect the democratic process,” Lula said.

Lula, who for many years refused to openly criticize the Venezuelan leader, said he will send former foreign minister Celso Amorim to watch the elections on Sunday. Other Brazilian observers will also be present.

“I got frightened with Maduro’s statement saying there will be a bloodbath if he loses. When you lose, you go home and get ready to run in another election,” Lula said.

In recent weeks, Maduro and allies have increased their references to post-election violence, asserting that the opposition will carry out violent demonstrations and reject the results, which the ruling party claims will show it victorious.

“The destiny of Venezuela depends on our victory,” Maduro told a rally this month. “If we want to avoid a bloodbath, or a fratricidal civil war triggered by the fascists, then we must guarantee the biggest electoral victory ever.”

Lula also said he tried to speak to Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega on behalf of Pope Francis about the leftist leader’s decision to eject more than a dozen Roman Catholic clergymen from the Central American nation. But Ortega has not picked up the phone, the Brazilian president said.

“Nicaragua has become a problem for Nicaragua,” said Lula, adding he is open to talk to other leaders, including Argentina’s President Javier Milei.

“But he needs to apologize first,” the Brazilian leader added. Milei has criticized Lula and avoided speaking to him since he took office.

The 78-year-old Brazilian leader, who is governing the South American nation for the third time, also said he deeply respects U.S. President Joe Biden for his decision to step down as the Democratic candidate for this year’s elections. He said he will work with whoever wins.

“Whether it’s a Democratic candidate or (Republican candidate, Donald) Trump, our relationship will be a civilized relationship between two important countries,” Lula said.

AP writer Regina Garcia Cano contributed to this report from Caracas.

