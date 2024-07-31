Live Radio
AP PHOTOS: Triathlon kicks off another day of competition at the Paris Games. Here’s a look at Day 5

The Associated Press

July 31, 2024, 4:51 PM

PARIS (AP) — After days of delays and uncertainty over water-quality concerns for the Seine River, the triathlon was given the go-ahead and kicked off another day of competition.

Cassandre Beaugrand of France won the women’s triathlon and Alex Yee of Britain took home gold in the men’s competition. In other news, gymnast-turned-shooter Adriana Ruano won Guatemala’s first Olympic gold medal. Defending champion Germany led qualifying for equestrian team dressage final.

