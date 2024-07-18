A woman becomes commander of the Canadian Armed Forces for the first time

TORONTO (AP) — A woman has become the top commander of Canada’s military for the first time. Gen. Jennie Carignan…

TORONTO (AP) — A woman has become the top commander of Canada’s military for the first time.

Gen. Jennie Carignan officially took over command of the Canadian Armed Forces in a ceremony at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa on Thursday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Carignan is the first woman to lead the military of any Group of 20 or Group of Seven country.

“That could create a model and a change in terms of what is possible for women,” Carignan said. “It’s a great step forward. It is a result of many, many years within the Canadian Forces.”

Carignan was promoted to the rank of general during the change-of-command ceremony, after being chosen by Trudeau’s government to become Canada’s first female defense chief.

Trudeau called it a historic day and praised Carignan as someone of the right caliber to take over. He named her to the role earlier this month.

“You are the very first woman to ever become Chief of the Defense staff in Canada, the very first in the G7 and the G20. You are a role model for all Canadians and the world,” Trudeau said during the ceremony.

In 2018, Trudeau appointed the first female head of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and his Cabinet has been 50% female since he took office in 2015.

Carignan is no stranger to firsts. She was also the first woman to command a combat unit in the Canadian military, and her career has included deployments to Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Syria.

For the last three years, she has been the chief of professional conduct and culture, a job created as a result of the sexual misconduct scandal in 2021.

Carignan called the promotion a natural step and said that she is grateful.

“I’m ready for this. I’ve worked all of this time,” she said.

She said her top priorities include recruitment and retention.

The appointment comes as Canada continues to face criticism from NATO allies for not spending 2% of its gross domestic product on defense. The Canadian government recently said that it would reach its NATO commitment by 2032, but specifics have yet to be provided.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.