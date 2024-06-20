UK gambling watchdog investigating a second candidate over election betting, reports say

LONDON (AP) — A senior Conservative Party lawmaker said Thursday it would be “reprehensible” for someone to use inside information…

LONDON (AP) — A senior Conservative Party lawmaker said Thursday it would be “reprehensible” for someone to use inside information to bet on the date of Britain’s national election amid growing allegations that politicians or people close to them used their positions to profit on the vote.

Asked Thursday about reports that the U.K.’s Gambling Commission was investigating a second Conservative candidate for placing a bet on the date of the election, Michael Gove told the BBC that if people used inside information to bet, it would be “deeply wrong.”

British media including the PA news agency and the BBC reported Thursday that Tory candidate Laura Saunders, who is married to the Conservative Party’s director of campaigning, Tony Lee, is facing a commission investigation into alleged betting offences.

The Conservative Party said Britain’s Gambling Commission contacted it over a “small number of individuals″ in connection with the investigation.

The party declined to immediately comment on the fresh allegation pending the commission investigation. But it said in a statement that Lee took a leave of absence from the party on Wednesday.

Gove said he could not discuss the details about the allegations because investigations are ongoing.

“But I can talk about the broad principle and you’re absolutely right, it’s reprehensible,” he told the BBC.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced May 22 that parliamentary elections would be held on July 4. The date had been a closely guarded secret and many, even those in Sunak’s governing Conservative Party, were taken by surprise as a vote had been expected in the fall.

The broadening scandal came after reports Wednesday that one of Sunak’s police bodyguards was arrested over alleged bets on the date of Britain’s national election made before it was announced. The constable in the Royalty and Specialist Protection Command was arrested Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police force said.

Last week, Sunak aide Craig Williams, who is running to be reelected to Parliament, acknowledged he was being investigated by the Gambling Commission for placing a 100 pound ($128) bet on a July election before the date had been announced.

Betting is popular in the U.K., with bookies offering odds on everything from sports to elections. Cheating by acting on inside information is a criminal offense.

