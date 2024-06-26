London police drop charges for driver who had seizure and plowed into a school, killing 2 children

LONDON (AP) — British police say the driver of a 4×4 who suffered a seizure and plowed into a school…

LONDON (AP) — British police say the driver of a 4×4 who suffered a seizure and plowed into a school in London, killing 2 children, will face no criminal charges.

London’s Metropolitan Police say in statement Wednesday that they had been advised by the Crown Prosecution Service that no charges would be filed in the incident at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon. Authorities concluded that the seizure could not have been predicted.

“This was a deeply tragic incident, the circumstances of which caused widespread shock and sadness,’’ Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland, in charge of policing for south-west London said.

