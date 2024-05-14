HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.3 million in its…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Tuesday reported net income of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 36 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period.

