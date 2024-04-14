Live Radio
Heavy rains set off flash floods, killing 33 people in Afghanistan

The Associated Press

April 14, 2024, 8:29 PM

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Heavy flooding from seasonal rains in Afghanistan has killed at least 33 people and injured 27 others in three days, a Taliban spokesman said Sunday.

Abdullah Janan Saiq, the Taliban’s spokesman for the State Ministry for Natural Disaster Management, said Sunday that flash floods hit the capital, Kabul, and several provinces.

He added more than 600 houses were either damaged or destroyed while around 200 livestock died.

The flooding also damaged around 800 hectares of agricultural land, and more than 85 kilometers (53 miles) of roads, Saiq said.

Western Farah, Herat, southern Zabul and Kandahar are among the provinces that suffered the most damage, he added.

The weather department forecast more rain in the coming days in most of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces.

