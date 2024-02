THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to hear part of Ukrainian genocide case seeking…

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Top UN court says it has jurisdiction to hear part of Ukrainian genocide case seeking declaration that Kyiv did not violate genocide convention. (CORRECTS: Previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the court can rule on Ukrainian case alleging Russia breached the convention).

