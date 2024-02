CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa says it’s lodged an ‘urgent request’ with the U.N. court over Israel’s…

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa says it’s lodged an ‘urgent request’ with the U.N. court over Israel’s military operations in Gaza’s Rafah.

