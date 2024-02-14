HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.4 million in its fourth…

HAMILTON HM 08, Bermuda (AP) — SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) on Wednesday reported profit of $31.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Hamilton Hm 08, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The oil tanker owner and operator posted revenue of $209.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $83.9 million, or 67 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $752.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SFL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SFL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.