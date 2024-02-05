Heavy snow hits Tokyo area, halting trains and grounding more than 100 flights

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow hit the Tokyo area on Monday, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with…

TOKYO (AP) — Heavy snow hit the Tokyo area on Monday, disrupting trains and grounding more than 100 flights, with transport officials cautioning drivers to avoid nonessential travel.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the snowfall was expected to peak Monday night, with up to 55 centimeters (21 inches) predicted in mountainous areas north of Tokyo.

The snowfall was much less in central Tokyo, where more than 1 centimeter (0.4 inch) was reported for the first time in two years, Kyodo News said.

Some train services were limited in the Tokyo region and highways were partially closed, including the Tomei and Metropolitan Expressways.

More than 100 domestic and several international flights in and out of Tokyo’s Haneda airport were canceled as of Monday afternoon, according to the airport.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism urged drivers to avoid nonessential trips and use winter tires or tire chains.

