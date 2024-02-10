Dutch woman and her 2 adult children die in a hiking accident in western Switzerland

BERLIN (AP) — Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday.…

BERLIN (AP) — Three Dutch citizens were found dead in western Switzerland after an apparent hiking accident, police said Saturday.

The mother and her two adult children, who had been reported missing Thursday, were found near the Rochers-de-Naye mountain in the canton of Vaud, local police said in a statement.

The 57-year-old woman, her 25-year-old daughter and her 22-year-old son had set off on a hike Wednesday morning and had not been heard from since then. A large-scale search operation was launched Thursday, and the bodies of all three were found Friday morning about 300 meters (1,000 feet) below a steep path.

The mother and daughter were on vacation in Switzerland while the son lived in the region, police said. The three victims were not identified by name, in line with Swiss privacy rules.

