LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — LA MOLINA, Bermuda (AP) — Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $222.6 million.

The La Molina, Bermuda-based bank said it had earnings of $2.80 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.82 per share.

The Peruvian finance company posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.28 billion, which also missed Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $16.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.97 billion.

Credicorp shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $152.10, a rise of 10% in the last 12 months.

