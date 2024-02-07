A stray dog attacks 11 people, mostly children playing at a park north of Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — A stray dog attacked 11 people, most of them children playing in a park north of Tokyo,…

TOKYO (AP) — A stray dog attacked 11 people, most of them children playing in a park north of Tokyo, on Wednesday, causing minor injuries, fire officials said.

Fire department personnel rushed to the site after receiving a call from police requesting an ambulance for a man in his 40s who was bitten by a dog at the park in a residential area of Isezaki city in Gunma prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) northwest of Tokyo.

Nine of the attacked people were children aged 7 to 10 and the 10th victim was an adult, the Isezaki fire department said.

Most of the victims were bitten in their legs, it said. Several were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The department said police caught the dog and were investigating the case.

